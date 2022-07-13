Zahid Hossain named new managing director of Biman
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2022 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 05:00 PM BdST
Bangladesh has appointed Zahid Hossain, a director at Biman Airlines, as the national carrier’s new managing director. He will replace Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, who has been made the director general of the Department of Social Services.
Zahid Hossain
Prior to his new appointment, Zahid was the director of administration, human resources and logistics for Biman as well as its director of marketing.
He had previously worked as a joint secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment and as deputy secretary at the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.
