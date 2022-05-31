British airport disruption ominous for global travel recovery
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2022 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 09:55 PM BdST
Cancelled flights, long queues and staff shortages have disrupted the travel plans of British holidaymakers during the half-term break, a grim sign of possible summer strife for a global sector battling to rebound from a two-year COVID slump.
The next few months will be the first time since 2019 that the aviation sector will be able to enjoy a peak summer season free of substantial coronavirus restrictions, but staff shortages at airlines and airports may hinder that outlook.
Scenes of chaos have been seen at some European airports over the last week as people have started to venture abroad, sparked by a shortage of bag handlers, security and airline staff that led to huge queues, missed flights and furious customers.
In Britain, airlines such as TUI TUIGn.DE and easyJet EZJ.L have cancelled dozens of flights a week to improve customer service and reliability on remaining routes. EasyJet has even removed some aircraft seats to cut crew sizes.
"We believe this is necessary to provide stability and a better customer service at Manchester Airport," TUI said after cancelling flights at the northern English airport.
Airlines have argued that following two years of turmoil, when travel was routinely banned, it would take time to recruit workers in tight labour markets, after many people deserted the industry for more reliable jobs during the pandemic.
Some airlines have tempered once-optimistic summer growth forecasts, and noted it is taking longer than normal for staff to get security clearance.
EXCEPTIONALLY BUSY
The British government said an "exceptionally high number of people" would be travelling this week during the half-term holiday, which includes a long public holiday weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday and Friday.
It said the aviation industry needed to have enough staff to meet demand. Consumer rights' groups have said airlines should not sell tickets for routes when they do not have enough staff to operate them.
A spokesperson for London's Heathrow airport - Britain's busiest - said there were queues but that the airport was "flowing", while at Gatwick airport a spokesperson said "the airport is operating normally today but will be busy".
But the problems are not limited to Britain, with Germany having seen strike action disrupt services in March, and with other countries now facing issues.
Dutch airline KLM was AIRF.PA last week largely suspended ticket sales for flights leaving from Amsterdam Schiphol airport - Europe's third-busiest - after queues stretched into the streets.
In Ireland, Dublin airport descended into chaos on Sunday when more than a thousand passengers missed flights as staff shortages forced travellers to queue for hours to pass through security.
In Sweden, the CEO of airport operator Swedavia has been summoned to parliament to answer questions about long queues at Stockholm's Arlanda airport.
A top airline industry official on Tuesday played down the prospect of the disruptions spreading.
"There are issues in some airports, it's not across the world," said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
- Indian airline hit by ransomware attack
- Taiwan radio enthusiasts tune in as rival warplanes crowd skies
- China Eastern crash probe eyes intentional action
- US FAA revokes pilot licences after midair stunt
- Man assaulting flight attendants gets 60 days jail
- Foreign pilots rush in as US carriers struggle to staff up
- Qantas orders Airbus jets for longest non-stop flight
- Boeing posts $1.5bn loss and weaker revenue
- Passengers stranded as ransomware attack hits India's SpiceJet
- Taiwan radio enthusiasts tune in as Chinese, US warplanes crowd sensitive skies
- China Eastern crash probe eyes intentional action
- US FAA revokes pilot licences after midair plane-swapping stunt
- Man who assaulted flight attendants gets 60 days in jail
- Foreign pilots rush in as US carriers struggle to staff up
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Ex-Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim among three sentenced to death for Naogaon war crimes
- Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike
- After Ukraine, 'whole world' is a customer for Turkish drone: maker