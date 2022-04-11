Biman’s two Boeing jets grounded after collision in Dhaka airport hangar

They will not be able to fly before repairs, officials said on Sunday, as State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali expressed anger over the incident.

He inspected the aircraft – a Boeing 777 and a 737 – on Monday afternoon and ordered an investigation to check whether it was a sabotage or accident.

Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said they will form a committee to investigate the incident which occurred on Sunday.

Officials said the Boeing 777 was undergoing maintenance at the hangar and the Boeing 737 hit it when the latter was being taken inside.

The weather radar of the 777 and the vertical stabiliser of the 737 were damaged. Boeing was contacted for the repair.

Usually tow trucks are used for moving aircraft. Several workers help the driver by giving directions carefully. Therefore, an accident is highly unlikely.