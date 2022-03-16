Novoair to resume daily Kolkata flights Mar 27
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2022 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 12:44 PM BdST
Novoair will resume its flights from Dhaka to Kolkata on Mar 27, it said in a press statement on Wednesday.
Daily flights will depart Dhaka at 5:20 pm local time and Kolkata at 6:40 pm local time.
Novoair said it would announce a holiday package soon.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India has permitted the company to operate scheduled commercial flights from Mar 27, the airline said.
Commercial flights to and from Kolkata were suspended from Mar 25, 2020, by the Indian directorate to tamp down the spread of the coronavirus infection.
During the pandemic, special flights were operated between Bangladesh and India under an air bubble agreement instead of regular commercial flights.
Currently, Novoair operates eight daily flights from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, five flights each to Chattogram, Syedpur and Jashore, three to Sylhet and one flight each to Barishal and Rajshahi.
- US airline ticket sales exceed a milestone for first time
- Russian law creates new hurdle for foreign plane lessors
- Bermuda suspends permits for Russian-operated planes
- Hundreds of planes stranded in Russia
- Biman to start flying to Toronto on Mar 26
- UK impounds Russian-linked private jet
- How Russian sanctions are battering aviation
- United suspends India flights after Russia overflight ban
- US airline ticket sales exceed a 2019 milestone for the first time
- Russian law creates new hurdle for foreign plane lessors
- Bermuda suspends permits for Russian-operated planes over safety oversight concerns
- Hundreds of planes are stranded in Russia. They may never be recovered
- Biman to start direct flights to Toronto on Mar 26
- Russian-linked private jet impounded as UK deepens aviation sanctions
Most Read
- Russia deploys a mystery munition in Ukraine
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- European leaders visit Kyiv; Zelensky hints at compromise outside NATO
- Ukraine leader hints at compromise as Russian forces pummel capital
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Bangladesh reports a day without COVID death for the first time since early December
- Hasina announces TCB goods for another 10m people
- Bangladesh waives 15% VAT on cooking oil imports to curb price spiral
- Abramovich flies into Moscow as more oligarch assets are seized in Spain
- Hasina calls for Dhaka airport's expansion work to be expedited