Biman to start direct flights to Toronto on Mar 26
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2022 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2022 05:17 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start operating direct flights from Dhaka to Toronto on Mar 26, the nation’s Independence Day.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali said that no compromise would be accepted for the quality of services provided by Biman, the flag carrier of Bangladesh. “We want it to let us hold our heads high. In case of any complaint, you must let the authorities know and necessary measures will be taken.”
Biman has also made progress in operating direct flights from Dhaka to New York and plans to fly direct from Dhaka to Japan’s Narita soon.
“The coronavirus pandemic had stalled all these plans in the aviation sector. Biman will soon expand its network to other international destinations,” the state minister said during the awards ceremony of Biman Half Marathon 2022 in Dhaka on Friday.
On Feb 28, Biman’s Managing Director Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal said they were working to open the Dhaka-Toronto flight on Mar 26. He said there were 17 conditions to run flights on the route and Biman met 15 of them. “The authorities are working to comply with the other two conditions and, once done, trial flights will fly to Toronto.”
- Biman to start flying to Toronto on Mar 26
- UK impounds Russian-linked private jet
- How Russian sanctions are battering aviation
- United suspends India flights after Russia overflight ban
- 8 Romanian soldiers die in plane, helicopter crashes
- Boeing suspends operations in Russia
- Moscow hits back by barring EU and Canadian airlines
- Europe moves to close skies to Russian planes
- Biman to start direct flights to Toronto on Mar 26
- Russian-linked private jet impounded as UK deepens aviation sanctions
- How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry
- United suspends some India flights after Russia overflight ban
- Eight Romanian military personnel die in plane, helicopter crashes
- Boeing suspends parts, maintenance for Russian airlines as its aviation sector isolated
Most Read
- Has Aug 21 grenade attack convict Harris Chowdhury faked his death? Police have no clue
- Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West
- 'Bangladesh is a land of lucrative opportunities': Hasina woos UAE business czars
- You still need us, UAE tells US as it flexes Gulf oil muscles
- Russia batters and encircles Ukrainian cities, as diplomacy falters
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Bangladesh reports three new COVID deaths, 327 cases
- Modi's BJP wins big in India's largest state election
- Govt discovers how prices rise, but edible oil VAT is likely to be suspended
- 4 falsehoods Russians are told about the war