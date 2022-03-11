Biman to start direct flights to Toronto on Mar 26

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali said that no compromise would be accepted for the quality of services provided by Biman, the flag carrier of Bangladesh. “We want it to let us hold our heads high. In case of any complaint, you must let the authorities know and necessary measures will be taken.”

Biman has also made progress in operating direct flights from Dhaka to New York and plans to fly direct from Dhaka to Japan’s Narita soon.

“The coronavirus pandemic had stalled all these plans in the aviation sector. Biman will soon expand its network to other international destinations,” the state minister said during the awards ceremony of Biman Half Marathon 2022 in Dhaka on Friday.

On Feb 28, Biman’s Managing Director Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal said they were working to open the Dhaka-Toronto flight on Mar 26. He said there were 17 conditions to run flights on the route and Biman met 15 of them. “The authorities are working to comply with the other two conditions and, once done, trial flights will fly to Toronto.”