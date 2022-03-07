United suspends some India flights after Russia overflight ban
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2022 11:35 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:35 PM BdST
United Airlines said Monday it has indefinitely suspended two flights to India after it halted flights over Russia last week.
The Chicago-based airline said last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark and Mumbai. The airline said it still plans to fly to Delhi from both Chicago and Newark. The Biden administration last week joined the European Union and Canada in banning Russian airlines from US airspace.
More stories
- United suspends India flights after Russia overflight ban
- 8 Romanian soldiers die in plane, helicopter crashes
- Boeing suspends operations in Russia
- Moscow hits back by barring EU and Canadian airlines
- Europe moves to close skies to Russian planes
- World's largest cargo plane burnt in Russian shelling
- Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights
- Europe warns airlines not to fly over Ukraine
Recent Stories
- United suspends some India flights after Russia overflight ban
- Eight Romanian military personnel die in plane, helicopter crashes
- Boeing suspends parts, maintenance for Russian airlines as its aviation sector isolated
- Moscow hits back by barring EU and Canadian airlines
- Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes
- Ukraine-made giant air cargo Mriya burnt in Russian shelling
Opinion
Most Read
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- London-bound Biman flight cancelled over engine failure in Sylhet
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- What Agora owners say about selling business to Sri Lanka’s Softlogic
- Russia says it will open humanitarian corridors to Ukrainian cities on Monday
- Residents evacuated after cracks appear in Motijheel high-rise
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow