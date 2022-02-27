Ukraine-made giant air cargo Mriya burnt in Russian shelling
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2022 11:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 11:40 PM BdST
The world's largest cargo plane, the Ukrainian-made Antonov-225 Mriya, was burnt in a Russian attack on Hostomel airport near Kyiv, Ukrainian state arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom said on Sunday.
"The Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation - the legendary An-225 Mriya. It happened at the Antonov airfield in Hostomel near Kyiv," Ukroboronprom said on its Facebook page.
It said that the plane restoration would cost more than $3 billion and take a long time.
More stories
- Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights
- Europe warns airlines not to fly over Ukraine
- Digital passenger service system for Biman from March: Hasina
- Bali to welcome first international tourist flight amid reopening
- Boeing sinks to loss on charges related to delays
- Snow halts flights at Istanbul Airport
- Passenger exposes buttocks, throws a can during flight
- US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers
Recent Stories
- Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights amid "high risk" to safety
- Europe warns airlines not to fly over or near Ukraine
- Biman to digitalise passenger service system from March, says PM Hasina
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Bali to welcome first international tourist flight amid cautious reopening
- Boeing sinks to loss on $4.5bn charges related to 787 delays
Opinion
Most Read
- Kazi Habibul Awal, a law professor and former secretary, is the new chief of Election Commission
- ‘I’ll stand on the side of Russia’: Pro-Putin sentiment spreads online
- At war with Ukraine, Putin puts nuclear ‘deterrence’ forces on alert
- Trump condemns Russia invasion; hints again at 2024 presidential run
- Russia advances on three cities in face of fierce resistance
- Bangladesh registers 864 virus cases, 9 deaths in a day
- Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city Kharkiv as blasts echo across Kyiv
- Ukrainian oil and gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctions
- Putin’s aggression leaves his right-wing fan club squirming
- Ukrainian minister says Russia lost some 4,300 men in invasion