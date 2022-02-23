Biman to digitalise passenger service system from March, says PM Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2022 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 03:37 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will digitalise its passenger service system from March, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“I would like to thank the minister and the secretary for the good news that Biman Bangladesh Airlines will digitalise its entire passenger service system from March. There’ll be online ticketing, and a reservation and check-in system,” she said at an event organised to celebrate the golden jubilee of the flag carrier of Bangladesh via video conference.
The prime minister said it would be a great relief for expatriates as they currently face problems such as being unable to buy tickets though seats are vacant. Also, online services will be good for those too busy to buy tickets, she said.
Digital passenger services are available globally, but Bangladesh has been lagging behind, the prime minister said. She thanked the authorities for introducing an online Passenger Service System or PSS.
Hasina highlighted her government’s efforts to develop and modernise Biman and noted the state of disrepair the national carrier was in before efforts were made to improve it.
Currently, the Biman fleet includes modern 21 planes, she said. “Now Biman has started to replace landing gear of the Boeing 777 300 Air and conduct C-checks (or extensive maintenance checks) of Boeing 787 by a skilled workforce. This has saved us a lot of foreign reserves.”
Therefore, Biman should focus on learning new technologies to become independent, which will also save foreign currency, she said.
The prime minister added that once the ground handling service of Biman was very poor, but it has improved a lot. Biman should soon develop a separate unit for ground handling with skill and honesty, she said, adding it would require training and more manpower, but will enable the airline to provide better passenger service.
The newly bought planes all have modern facilities, the prime minister said.
