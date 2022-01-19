Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several U.S. destinations on 5G concerns
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2022 02:38 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 02:38 AM BdST
Dubai's Emirates airline announced on Tuesday that it will suspend flights to several destinations in the United States as of Jan 19 until further notice because of concerns over 5G mobile deployment.
The move is "due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US", the company said. It said the destinations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Seattle.
Emirates flights to New York's JFK, Los Angeles International Airport and Washington DC's Dulles International Airport will continue to operate as usual, the company added.
"We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible," the carrier said.
The White House said earlier on Tuesday that it wants to reach a solution on 5G deployment that protects air safety while minimising disruption to air travel.
