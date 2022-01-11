3,000 positive for COVID but no deaths among the vaccinated: United CEO
David Shepardson, Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2022 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 10:45 PM BdST
United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Tuesday that the company had about 3,000 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 but its vaccinated employees had neither died nor recently been hospitalised with the disease.
Chicago-based United was the first US carrier to mandate vaccines for its employees in order to facilitate travel and flight operations. Airlines have cancelled thousands of flights since late December, when the surge in omicron cases and winter weather began impacting schedules.
Kirby said in a memo Tuesday that "since our vaccine policy went into effect, the hospitalisation rate among our employees has been 100x lower than the general population in the US."
Before United's vaccination requirements were put in place, "tragically, more than one United employee on average *per week* was dying from COVID," Kirby said. "But we’ve now gone eight straight weeks with zero COVID-related deaths among our vaccinated employees."
United’s prior experience and nationwide COVID data suggest "there are approximately 8-10 United employees who are alive today because of our vaccine requirement," said Kirby.
He said the airline was "reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers."
Last month, Kirby defended the airline's vaccine mandate decision in the face of Republican criticism.
"We did this for safety," Kirby said at a US Senate hearing. "We don't compromise on safety.
Kirby said last month about 200 employees did not comply with United's mandate and were fired out of its 67,000 employees. He added about 6 pilots were fired and 80 put on unpaid leave out of about 13,000.
Rival American Airlines said on Friday that more than 96% of its employees have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a request for an accommodation.
- 3,000 United staff positive for COVID
- Thai Airways resumes flights to Dhaka
- Biman to start Chattogram-Dubai flights
- ICAO withdraws safety objection after Pakistan pilot scandal
- Over 4,000 flights cancelled over omicron disruptions
- US flight cancellations hit a record level
- US asks AT&T, Verizon to delay 5G wireless
- Boeing 737 Max: Indonesia lifts ban
- 3,000 positive for COVID but no deaths among the vaccinated: United CEO
- Thai Airways resumes flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route
- Biman to start Chattogram-Dubai flights on Jan 11
- ICAO withdraws safety objection after Pakistan pilot scandal
- Omicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to kick off 2022
- US flight cancellations hit a record level as COVID thins crews amid severe weather
Most Read
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases rise by 2,458 in a day, highest in over 4 months
- Actors Pori Moni, Sariful Razz are expecting their first child
- Bangladesh transport owners seek fare hike for half-capacity trips amid COVID spike
- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul and his wife contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- No entry to Dhaka trade fair without a mask