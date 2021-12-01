Biman jet ‘dodges disaster’ after collision with cows during take-off

The jet landed in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport safely at 7:10pm on Tuesday, said the airport’s Executive Director Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan.

Emergency landing procedure was followed. The plane hovered around the airport for around 20 minutes to let the airport authorities prepare for the landing.

Md Naimul Haque, commander of 14 Armed Police Battalion tasked with providing security at Cox’s Bazar Airport, said both the cows died on the runaway after being hit by the Boeing 737 plane’s right wing.

The APBn said in a report the collision occurred just before flight BG 434 took off from the airport at 5:55pm. The plane had problem in its landing gear, the report said, citing Dhaka airport authorities.

Officials said two flights of NOVOAIR and US-Bangla Airlines left Cox’s Bazar Airport after the dead cows were removed from the runway. The authorities could not find the owner of the cows.