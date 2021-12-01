Biman jet ‘dodges disaster’ after collision with cows during take-off
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Dec 2021 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2021 01:21 AM BdST
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane has “dodged a disaster” after one of its wings hit and killed two cows on the runway of Cox’s Bazar Airport during take-off, officials said.
The jet landed in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport safely at 7:10pm on Tuesday, said the airport’s Executive Director Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan.
Emergency landing procedure was followed. The plane hovered around the airport for around 20 minutes to let the airport authorities prepare for the landing.
Md Naimul Haque, commander of 14 Armed Police Battalion tasked with providing security at Cox’s Bazar Airport, said both the cows died on the runaway after being hit by the Boeing 737 plane’s right wing.
The APBn said in a report the collision occurred just before flight BG 434 took off from the airport at 5:55pm. The plane had problem in its landing gear, the report said, citing Dhaka airport authorities.
Officials said two flights of NOVOAIR and US-Bangla Airlines left Cox’s Bazar Airport after the dead cows were removed from the runway. The authorities could not find the owner of the cows.
- Biman flight hits cows during take-off
- EasyJet sees slash in demand as COVID surges
- Can hydrogen save aviation’s fuel challenges?
- US aviation regulator in talks with telecom industry over 5G dispute
- Russia to lift ban on flights to Bangladesh
- Can supersonic air travel fly again?
- Terrifying moments: Laser ‘pranks’ target planes
- Standardised travel rules key for Latin America airlines' recovery
- Biman jet ‘dodges disaster’ after collision with cows during take-off
- Airline easyJet sees softening in demand as COVID clouds outlook
- Can hydrogen save aviation’s fuel challenges? It’s got a way to go
- US aviation regulator in talks with telecom industry over 5G dispute
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- Can supersonic air travel fly again?
Most Read
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Travellers from omicron-afflicted countries must undergo 14-day quarantine: health minister
- Protesters torch buses after student is run over and killed in Dhaka
- Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s new CEO?
- Protesters block roads in Rampura, Mohammadpur over student's death
- Mohammad Mainuddin, the boy who died in a bus accident on his birthday
- Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or
- Rafiqul Islam, a national professor and scholar, dies at 87
- Bangladesh extends income tax filing deadline to Dec 31