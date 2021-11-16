Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Nov 2021 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2021 05:59 PM BdST
Russia will lift its COVID-19 ban on flights to countries including Bangladesh, Brazil, Mongolia, Costa Rica and Argentina from Dec 1, the government coronavirus task force said on Tuesday.
The government stopped normal commercial flights abroad when the pandemic struck last year, but it has since been gradually relaxing the restrictions. The flight bans dealt a heavy blow to Russia's airlines.
More stories
- Russia to lift ban on flights to Bangladesh
- Can supersonic air travel fly again?
- Terrifying moments: Laser ‘pranks’ target planes
- Standardised travel rules key for Latin America airlines' recovery
- Jet set scramble as skyrocketing demand for private planes drives delays, cancellations
- Corporate business travel 'carbon budgets' loom for airlines
- Erratic COVID rules could delay recovery, warn airlines
- 4 killed in emergency landing of plane in Siberia
Recent Stories
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- Can supersonic air travel fly again?
- Dhaka airport: Blinding lasers target planes to distract pilots during landing
- Biman pilots launch protests over pay cut
- Standardisation of travel rules key for Latin America airlines' recovery
- Jet set scramble as skyrocketing demand for private planes drives delays, cancellations
Opinion
Most Read
- His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a top Christian editor is out
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Raintree rape case judge ignored Supreme Court’s order in another case in 2020
- Writer Hasan Azizul Huq dies aged 82
- Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of ‘talented’ expats
- Ex-wheat institute scientist killed over loan dispute, says RAB
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Bill introduces penalties for buying savings certificates with false information
- As holidays near, bosses try to coax Vietnam’s workers back to factories
- India reopens to vaccinated travellers as more Asian countries loosen rules