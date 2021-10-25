Standardisation of travel rules key for Latin America airlines' recovery
>>Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas, Reuters
Published: 25 Oct 2021 09:19 AM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 09:19 AM BdST
Getting standardised rules for international travellers amid the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest hurdle for Latin American airlines, with their recovery threatened by a lack of consensus among health authorities, industry leaders said on Sunday.
Passengers suffer constant delays and restrictions as they travel between countries due to differing entry requirements established to curb the spread of different strains of the coronavirus, aviation industry directors said at a conference in Bogota, Colombia.
"Standardisation is vitally necessary to build confidence so people return to flying," said the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association's (ALTA) chief executive, Jose Ricardo Botelho.
The lack of accord between different countries, with frequent changes to air travel rules, leads to uncertainty for passengers, airlines, and airline staff, said Copa Airlines Chief Executive Officer Pedro Heilbron.
"When you carry passengers and there are thousands of requirements, it's almost impossible that at least some passengers don't have the right paperwork," he told journalists in opening remarks at the ALTA annual conference.
Some countries even fine airlines for passengers' non-compliance with the rules, Heilbron added, though did not say which ones.
Almost a year and a half of restricted travel has put airlines and airports across the globe under severe financial strain, necessitating a more complete re-opening of travel so that the industry can recover, saving millions of jobs.
"Generally speaking there are quite a few agreements and there is relative standardisation, but the big differences come from health authorities," said Lucas Rodriguez, the head Colombia's civil aviation authority's air transport office.
The need to meet new travel requirements has dented airlines' balance sheets.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the industry's main trade body, this month revised its estimate for airlines' net losses this year to $51.8 billion, from a previous forecast of $47.7 billion.
IATA expects airlines to lose $11.6 billion in 2022 in revenue.
- Standardised travel rules key for Latin America airlines' recovery
- Jet set scramble as skyrocketing demand for private planes drives delays, cancellations
- Corporate business travel 'carbon budgets' loom for airlines
- Erratic COVID rules could delay recovery, warn airlines
- 4 killed in emergency landing of plane in Siberia
- Emirates restricts travel to Dubai from Bangladesh
- Asian airlines report high vaccination among crew
- The route less travelled
- Standardisation of travel rules key for Latin America airlines' recovery
- Jet set scramble as skyrocketing demand for private planes drives delays, cancellations
- Corporate business travel 'carbon budgets' loom for airlines
- Airlines warn erratic global COVID-19 rules could delay recovery
- Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero gravity flight
- Four killed as passenger plane makes emergency landing in Siberia
Most Read
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
- Fearsome dinosaur that stalked Australia was a timid plant eater
- She is breaking glass ceilings in space, but facing sexism on earth
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Vested quarters are trying to tarnish Bangladesh's image, says Hasina