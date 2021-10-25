‘Angry and frustrated’: Biman pilots launch protests over pay cut
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2021 10:55 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 11:01 PM BdST
Pilots of Biman Bangladesh have decided not to work beyond the terms of contracts with the flag carrier as part of their protests against pay cuts.
Biman had announced the pay cuts for all employees one and a half years ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Others’ salaries have been restored but the decision does not cover the pilots, said Mahbubur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Airlines Pilots’ Association or BAPA.
“The pilots did not get additional pay despite risking their lives to fly the planes. The pilots are extremely frustrated and angry,” Mahbubur said on Monday.
The pilots said they are supposed to fly 75 hours and have eight days of holiday a month in line with a contract between Biman and BAPA.
Biman Managing Director and CEO Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal could not be reached for comment. Its spokeswoman Tahera Khandaker said she did not know about the issue.
As many as 157 pilots are on the payroll of Biman. They have been hit with a reduction in pay ranging from 25 percent to 50 percent of their salary since May 2020.
Air connectivity was yet to be fully restored even after a year into the coronavirus outbreak, but Biman brought a lot of changes to the payment of pilots in July.
It stated that pilots working as cockpit crew between zero and five years will suffer no pay cuts for the month of July.
Crew members, including pilots, working for over five years to 10 years will receive a 5 percent cut, while those working for more than 10 years will get 25 percent less salary.
The pilots, however, said they stopped receiving overseas allowances, amounting to 20 percent of the salaries, so the pay cut, in reality, was 45 percent as opposed to 25 percent. It means those who will receive 5 percent pay cut will actually get 25 percent less.
The pilots also said officials working there for less than five years total 10 at the most.
The decisions by the Biman authorities prompted the pilots to threaten a strike, but they stopped the programme saying the authorities assured them of looking into their demand, according to Mahbubur.
- Standardised travel rules key for Latin America airlines' recovery
- Jet set scramble as skyrocketing demand for private planes drives delays, cancellations
- Corporate business travel 'carbon budgets' loom for airlines
- Erratic COVID rules could delay recovery, warn airlines
- 4 killed in emergency landing of plane in Siberia
- Emirates restricts travel to Dubai from Bangladesh
- Asian airlines report high vaccination among crew
- The route less travelled
- Biman pilots launch protests over pay cut
- Standardisation of travel rules key for Latin America airlines' recovery
- Jet set scramble as skyrocketing demand for private planes drives delays, cancellations
- Corporate business travel 'carbon budgets' loom for airlines
- Airlines warn erratic global COVID-19 rules could delay recovery
- Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero gravity flight
Most Read
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi tourists
- Heavy is the burden on Japan’s royal women
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Inside Amazon’s worst human resources problem
- Bangladesh vaccinates 25% of population with at least first COVID shot
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Bangladesh reports 289 new virus cases, death toll rises by 5