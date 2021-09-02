Emirates restricts travel to Dubai from Bangladesh over rapid PCR tests
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2021 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2021 01:16 PM BdST
Emirates, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has barred passengers from Bangladesh and four other countries from travelling to Dubai as their final destination due to a lack of rapid PCR testing facilities at airports.
According to travel restrictions updated by Emirates on Sept 1, Bangladeshi passengers who arrive in Dubai as their final destination must meet two requirements:
*A valid negative COVID‑19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected from an approved health facility.
*A rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.
However, as rapid PCR testing facilities are not available at Bangladeshi airports, travel to Dubai is ‘currently not possible’, Emirates said on its website.
The other countries affected by the COVID pandemic protocols are Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia.
Passengers from Bangladesh can, however, pass through Dubai on their way to other destinations.
Transit passengers from Bangladesh must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure and are also required to complete all other protocols of their final destination, the airline said.
This requirement also applies to passengers from India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia.
