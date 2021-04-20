Bangladesh to resume China flights in pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2021 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2021 04:04 PM BdST
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has allowed flight operations between Dhaka and Chinese cities, mainly to facilitate travels by migrant workers and Chinese nationals working for development projects here.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, China Eastern and China Southern Airlines will operate flights from Dhaka to Chinese cities under special consideration from Wednesday, said CAAB Chairman M Mafidur Rahman.
The airlines will have to strictly adhere to the health protocols for the passengers.
US-Bangla will operate one weekly flight, starting on Saturday, to Guangzhou from Dhaka, the airline’s spokesman Kamrul Islam said.
Flights will be operated to six international destinations from now, he said. Besides, the authorities decided to allow transit passengers to fly to those destinations, Rahman said. The migrant workers will be prioritised.
CAAB banned all domestic and international flights from Apr 21 to 28 amid a total lockdown imposed in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread.
The flights carrying the migrant workers to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Qatar and Oman, however, will be operating as usual.
Cargo flights, chartered flights and air ambulances can fly with special permission.
Earlier on Apr 14, the authorities banned all domestic and international flights when a weeklong lockdown came into effect.
- All flights grounded until Apr 28
- No international flights during lockdown
- Electric aircraft startup accuses rival of stealing
- Some airports see return to normal in passenger traffic
- Vaccinated people to travel without restriction: BA
- Boeing nears 737 MAX order worth billions
- Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet
- FAA orders inspection of Boeing 777 engines
- Bangladesh grounds all flights for another week in lockdown
- Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week during lockdown
- Electric aircraft startup accuses rival of stealing its secrets
- Some small airports see return to normal in passenger traffic
- British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions
- Boeing nears 737 MAX order from Southwest worth billions
Most Read
- Rickshaws and cars are back. Street scenes in Dhaka begin to change in lockdown
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal’s son-in-law dies in London
- Bangladesh to extend lockdown by a week in virus flareup
- Mamunul resort scandal: Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job
- Hifazat leader Mamunul has 3 wives, only one marriage is registered: police
- Bangladesh grounds all flights for another week in lockdown
- Bangladesh’s virus death toll surges by 112, the most in a day
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Bangladesh doctors condemn alleged harassment by police in lockdown
- 17 returnees from India test positive for COVID-19