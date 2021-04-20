Bangladesh to resume China flights in pandemic

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, China Eastern and China Southern Airlines will operate flights from Dhaka to Chinese cities under special consideration from Wednesday, said CAAB Chairman M Mafidur Rahman.

The airlines will have to strictly adhere to the health protocols for the passengers.

US-Bangla will operate one weekly flight, starting on Saturday, to Guangzhou from Dhaka, the airline’s spokesman Kamrul Islam said.

Flights will be operated to six international destinations from now, he said. Besides, the authorities decided to allow transit passengers to fly to those destinations, Rahman said. The migrant workers will be prioritised.

CAAB banned all domestic and international flights from Apr 21 to 28 amid a total lockdown imposed in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread.

The flights carrying the migrant workers to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Qatar and Oman, however, will be operating as usual.

Cargo flights, chartered flights and air ambulances can fly with special permission.

Earlier on Apr 14, the authorities banned all domestic and international flights when a weeklong lockdown came into effect.