Bangladesh grounds all flights for another week in lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2021 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2021 08:12 PM BdST
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has extended the ban on all domestic and international flights by another seven days in line with the government's plans to prolong an 'all-out' lockdown in the country by a week to Apr 28.
All flight operations will be closed from Apr 21 to Apr 28 due to the extension of ongoing lockdown, CAAB Chairman M Mafidur Rahman said on Monday.
Special flights for migrant workers, cargo flights, chartered flights and air ambulances will not be affected by the ban.
"The special flights to and from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Qatar and Oman will continue," Rahman said, adding that the authorities are also planning to allow transit passengers from those five countries to travel amid the lockdown.
The government decided to extend the ongoing virus lockdown by a week following the advice recommended by the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee to curb the coronavirus infections.
Earlier, all flight operations were suspended until Apr 21 when the lockdown began in Bangladesh on Apr 14.
