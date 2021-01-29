UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jan 2021 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 11:21 AM BdST
Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.
Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa.
"This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home," U.K. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Thursday.
Emirates and Etihad Airways said on their websites they would suspend all U.K. passenger flights from 1300 GMT on Friday when the ban takes effect.
Dubai airport, in a statement, advised passengers booked on flights due to arrive in the U.K. after the ban comes into effect to not go to the airport and instead contact their airline.
The U.K. transport department advised British nationals currently in the United Arab Emirates to make use of indirect commercial airline routes if they wished to return to Britain.
Due to border closures caused by COVID-19, Dubai to London was the world's busiest international route in January with 190,365 scheduled seats over the month, according to airline data provider OAG.
Emirates and Etihad normally carry large numbers of passengers connecting from Britain to destinations like Australia through their airport hubs, meaning the decision to cancel those flights will have far-reaching implications.
The Australian government said it will add more charter flights from Britain if needed as a result of the Emirates and Etihad cancellations.
Eran Ben-Avraham, an Australian stranded in Britain due to strict limits on the number of arrivals in Australia, said his options for getting home were continually shrinking.
"At the moment it is only giving us three options of flying Qatar, ANA or Singapore Airlines," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "Every day it is making it more difficult to get home. The flights back are anywhere from like 4,000 pounds ($5,487)."
- UK bans direct flights from UAE
- Half of airline pilots no longer flying: survey
- What flight attendants faced over the last year
- IndiGo tightens grip in India
- Malaysia impounds PIA plane over $14m lease dispute
- Airlines face more turbulence
- US FAA chief orders 'zero tolerance' for disruptive airline passengers
- Indonesia crash foils push to rehabilitate airlines
- UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
- More than half of world's airline pilots no longer flying: survey
- Mask Fights and a ‘mob mentality’: what flight attendants faced over the last year
- IndiGo tightens grip in India and targets growth abroad
- PIA plane 'impounded' in Malaysia over $14 million lease dispute
- Airlines face more turbulence before vaccine relief
Most Read
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- VIPs take vaccine as Bangladesh tries to encourage people for mass immunisation
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- Kuwait jails MP Shahid for four years for human trafficking, money laundering
- Bangladesh records 509 new virus cases, another 15 die
- Grameenphone, Bangladesh’s most valued company, extends gains after full-year 'solid' earnings in pandemic
- By a massive margin, AL's Rezaul wins Chattogram mayoral election marred by deadly violence
- White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation