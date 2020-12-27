PM Hasina inaugurates Biman's new Dash 8-400 aircraft ‘Dhruvatara’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the new plane, named 'Dhruvatara', via video conference from Ganabhaban on Sunday.

Bangladesh purchased three Dash 8-400 aircraft from Canada under a G2G agreement. Of those aircraft, Dhruvatara is the first to join the flag carrier's fleet, according to Biman.

With the latest addition to its fleet, Biman now has 19 aircraft at its disposal.

The two remaining jets will arrive from Canada by January, Mokabbir Hossain, managing director of Biman, said earlier.

Biman plans to operate flights on domestic routes with the Dash aircraft. The planes will be used for destinations that can be reached within three hours.