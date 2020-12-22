Biman suspends flights to Muscat for a week amid new virus strain fears

The flag carrier cancelled its all flights to Muscat on Tuesday, said Biman's spokesperson Tahera Khandaker.

Biman was scheduled to operate two flights from Dhaka and two others from Chattogram to Muscat this week.

A scheduled flight from Chattogram to Muscat with 63 passengers was also suspended on Tuesday in the wake of the travel ban, said Tahera.

The passengers of the suspended flights will be allotted seats on a priority basis, subject to availability, after flight operations resume, she added.

Oman decided to close its land, air and sea borders, and halt flights for one week following the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and a few other countries.

Biman has also cancelled its flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam for a week following the ban on international flights imposed by Saudi Arabia on Monday.