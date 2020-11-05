Vistara launches flights to Dhaka amid pandemic

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali inaugurated Vistara's first flight to Dhaka at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.

“It is a great pleasure for us to have another airline join us. The relations between the two countries are very strong and will continue to be so in the future," said Mahbub.

"Air travel between the two countries was suspended for seven months due to the coronavirus. Now it has started again with a renewed vigour. I hope the coronavirus crisis will be addressed and the tourism industry in the region will be revived.”

As many as 56 weekly flights carrying 10,000 passengers will now operate between the South Asian nations, the state minister noted.

"The launch of new flights under the Air Bubble Agreement will further increase travel between Bangladesh and India. I hope that Vistara Airlines will serve the passengers by maintaining quality and safety."

The first flight of Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, landed in Dhaka from Delhi at 10:30 am Thursday with 60 passengers on board. The return flight, with 70 passengers, is scheduled at 7:30 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said, “It is a matter of great joy. Tata is operating flights again and is connected to Bangladesh. Connectivity between Bangladesh and India will increase with the launch of Vistara. This will add a new dimension to the aviation industry in the region. Bangladeshi passengers can easily travel to India using Vistara.”

"Vistara Tata SIA Airlines operates a total of 43 flights worldwide under a joint venture between India and Singapore," said Vistara's representative Kaizad Pesi Postwalla.

"India's Tata has a 51 percent stake with Singapore holding the remaining 49 percent. Two flights weekly will operate on Sundays and Thursdays under the air bubble agreement,” he added.