Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Dhaka
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2020 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 09:46 PM BdST
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the first low-cost carrier operating out of UAE's capital, has announced the introduction of direct flights to Dhaka starting on Aug 7.
It is one of two new destinations -- the other being Kabul -- to be added to the airline's network.
Travellers can book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Dhaka by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital's first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020 with flights to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt from Abu Dhabi International Airport.
