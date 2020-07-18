All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licences: govt
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2020 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2020 07:30 PM BdST
All Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid and legitimate licences and none have been involved in a flight incident or safety threat, the government said on Saturday.
Vietnam last month grounded all Pakistani pilots working for local airline amid concern from global regulators that some pilots may have been using dubious licences.
"All licenses administered by the Pakistani aviation regulator are legitimate and valid. There are no fake licenses, as mentioned by the media," a government statement said, citing a note from the Pakistani Embassy to the Vietnamese government.
Vietnam had licensed 27 Pakistani pilots and 12 of them were still active. The other 15 pilots' contracts had expired or were inactive due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Vietnam's Civil Aviation Authority.
- Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licences: govt
- NOVOAIR to start flights to Barishal Sunday
- 8 people believed dead in Idaho plane crash
- Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article
- Pakistan grounds 262 pilots with 'dubious' credentials
- Trade union ramps up pressure on British Airways
- Pakistan airlines to ground a third of its pilots
- Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former assistant charged with his grisly murder
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- Aishwarya Rai taken to hospital with COVID-19
- US arrests suspect in grisly killing of tech CEO Fahim Saleh
- Dr Sabrina placed on fresh two-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
- Bangladesh police arrest Indian national with ties to terrorist outfit
- President Hamid will travel to Kishoreganj Sunday for burial of brother Hye
- Symptom tracker app reveals six distinct types of COVID-19 infection
- NBR moves to freeze bank accounts of Shahed, Sabrina
- Bangladesh's virus caseload crosses 200,000; another 34 die