NOVOAIR to start flights to Barishal on Sunday
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2020 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2020 03:57 PM BdST
Private airline NOVOAIR will start flights on the Barishal route on Sunday.
The 40-minute flight will depart Dhaka for Barishal at 3:15pm with the return trip scheduled at 4:25pm, according to a statement issued by the airline on Saturday.
Currently, NOVOAIR operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Saidpur, Sylhet and Jashore in compliance with health guidelines issued by the government.
Domestic flights were suspended from March 25 as per the government directive as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Flights to Chattogram, Saidpur, Sylhet and Jashore routes resumed in phases on Jun 1.
