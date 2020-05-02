CAAB says Bangladesh halted no China flights as it tackled the situation well
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2020 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 09:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh has continued fights to and from China only amid the coronavirus pandemic because Beijing had already tackled the situation well, an official says.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB also appreciated the fact that China was sending medical aid, such as masks and testing kits, to help Bangladesh fight COVID-19, its Chairman Md Mafidur Rahman told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
“And thirdly, China is the only country that hasn’t banned flights from Bangladesh,” he said.
Many countries halted flights to and from China, where the novel coronavirus first appeared, when the outbreak started to get larger by the end of January.
Later, global air connectivity almost came to a halt as the outbreak devolved into a pandemic, but Europe had already become the new epicentre.
Two of the first coronavirus patients reported in Bangladesh on Mar 8 were Italy returnees while the other was a close contact.
The government curbed air travels by the end of March to slow the spread of the virus as the outbreak was getting bigger amid reports that the overseas returnees were not following quarantine rules.
Mafidur said China Southern Airlines is operating two flights and US-Bangla Airlines another every week. China Eastern plans to resume its flights to and from Bangladesh.
The CAAB chief said only a few passengers are flying the route now.
Those returning from China still require going into 14-day home quarantine.
Mafidur sounded optimistic that the number of passengers will rise in a few days,.
He said the airlines and airports have been asked to be prepared for a possible loosening of the restrictions on flights to and from other countries as well.
“But,” he added, “it will depend on the overall coronavirus situation.”
CAAB will sit with the airlines on Sunday to discuss which routes can be reopened initially, Mafidur said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- CAAB says Bangladesh halted no China flights as it tackled the situation well
- Biman grounds all flights until May 15
- Goggles, masks, ponchos: air travel in the thick of a pandemic
- Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis, appoints administrator to find investor
- Boeing to restart production in Washington state with 27,000 workers
- Airline industry may not survive without state aid: Lufthansa
- Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff
- Ban on European travel to US will batter airlines, already roiled by coronavirus
- Biman limits flights on 10 international routes amid coronavirus fears
- ‘Almost without precedent’: Airline industry hit hard by coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus shutdown to May 15 as cases soar
- Lax lockdown fails to contain coronavirus spread in Bangladesh
- Shahiduzzaman is first Bangladesh MP to catch COVID-19
- KCNA reports N Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Bangladesh banker breaks quarantine orders to marry, penalised
- A life-or-death battle: 4 days of kidney failure but no dialysis
- Bangladesh records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 552 new cases
- What is ‘COVID toe’? Maybe a strange sign of coronavirus infection
- Potential UK COVID-19 vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month