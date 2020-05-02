Home > Aviation

CAAB says Bangladesh halted no China flights as it tackled the situation well

  Golam Mujtaba Dhruba,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 May 2020 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 09:16 PM BdST

Bangladesh has continued fights to and from China only amid the coronavirus pandemic because Beijing had already tackled the situation well, an official says.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB also appreciated the fact that China was sending medical aid, such as masks and testing kits, to help Bangladesh fight COVID-19, its Chairman Md Mafidur Rahman told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

“And thirdly, China is the only country that hasn’t banned flights from Bangladesh,” he said.

Many countries halted flights to and from China, where the novel coronavirus first appeared, when the outbreak started to get larger by the end of January.

Later, global air connectivity almost came to a halt as the outbreak devolved into a pandemic, but Europe had already become the new epicentre.

Two of the first coronavirus patients reported in Bangladesh on Mar 8 were Italy returnees while the other was a close contact.

The government curbed air travels by the end of March to slow the spread of the virus as the outbreak was getting bigger amid reports that the overseas returnees were not following quarantine rules.

Mafidur said China Southern Airlines is operating two flights and US-Bangla Airlines another every week. China Eastern plans to resume its flights to and from Bangladesh.

The CAAB chief said only a few passengers are flying the route now.

Those returning from China still require going into 14-day home quarantine.

Mafidur sounded optimistic that the number of passengers will rise in a few days,.

He said the airlines and airports have been asked to be prepared for a possible loosening of the restrictions on flights to and from other countries as well.

“But,” he added, “it will depend on the overall coronavirus situation.”

CAAB will sit with the airlines on Sunday to discuss which routes can be reopened initially, Mafidur said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

CAAB explains why China flights hasn’t stopped

Biman suspends flights until May 15

Acquanetta Garth wipes down her surroundings on an American Airlines flight at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on March 3, 2020. The New York Times

Air travellers take extreme precaution

Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis

People pass through the Boeing campus in Renton, Wash, March 23, 2019. The New York Times

Boeing to restart production in Washington

Rows of empty seats of an American Airline flight are seen, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disruption continues across the global industry, during a flight between Washington DC and Miami, in Washington, US, Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Airline industry needs state aid: Lufthansa

An Emirates Airline Boeing 777-200LR lands at Mexico City International Airport during its first route from Dubai via Barcelona to Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave

Aeroflot Airbus A320-200 plane lands at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2020. REUTERS

US ban on Euro travel to batter airlines

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.