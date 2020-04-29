Biman grounds all flights until May 15
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2020 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 05:24 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all flight operations on domestic and international routes until May 15 amid an escalating coronavirus crisis.
Biman's Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain announced the move on Wednesday.
The national flag carrier grounded all its planes as the situation worsened and extended the suspension on several occasions, most recently until Apr 30.
Earlier on Apr 27, the Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) extended a travel ban on 16 countries, including India, Kuwait, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, until May 7.
Bangladesh has halted passenger flights to and from all countries, except China, in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.
Domestic flights have also been cancelled with only chartered and cargo flights along with air ambulances and emergency landings exempted from the restrictions.
