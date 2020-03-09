Biman limits flights on 10 international routes amid coronavirus fears
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2020 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 07:47 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has cut down its flights on 10 international routes as the outbreak of coronavirus in more than hundred countries has put air travel on the verge of a crisis.
These curbs include flights to Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Doha, Jeddah, Medina and Kuwait.
It came after Qatar and Kuwait temporarily suspended flights to and from Bangladesh in a bid to prevent the infection from spreading in these countries.
The total weekly fights of the flag carrier have been cut in half as a result.
Biman has kept going 68 of its 142 weekly flights on these 10 routes, Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain told bdnews24.com.
The passengers of the cancelled flights will be entitled to a refund, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biman limits flights on 10 international routes amid coronavirus fears
- ‘Almost without precedent’: Airline industry hit hard by coronavirus
- India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others
- As Boeing jets sit idle, Airbus can’t make planes fast enough
- Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight
- Global airlines on high alert as virus outbreak spreads
- Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash
- 'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX, regulators in internal messages
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Dhaka stocks in freefall, key index extends losses for fourth day
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- Italy locks down millions as its coronavirus deaths jump by 133
- Hasina advises citizens to avoid crowds amid coronavirus fears
- A woman’s struggle to shelter sex workers' children – and shape their future