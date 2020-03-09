Biman limits flights on 10 international routes amid coronavirus fears

These curbs include flights to Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Doha, Jeddah, Medina and Kuwait.



It came after Qatar and Kuwait temporarily suspended flights to and from Bangladesh in a bid to prevent the infection from spreading in these countries.



The total weekly fights of the flag carrier have been cut in half as a result.



Biman has kept going 68 of its 142 weekly flights on these 10 routes, Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain told bdnews24.com.



The passengers of the cancelled flights will be entitled to a refund, he added.