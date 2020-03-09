Home > Aviation

Biman limits flights on 10 international routes amid coronavirus fears

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2020 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 07:47 PM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has cut down its flights on 10 international routes as the outbreak of coronavirus in more than hundred countries has put air travel on the verge of a crisis.

These curbs include flights to Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Doha, Jeddah, Medina and Kuwait.

It came after Qatar and Kuwait temporarily suspended flights to and from Bangladesh in a bid to prevent the infection from spreading in these countries.

The total weekly fights of the flag carrier have been cut in half as a result.

Biman has kept going 68 of its 142 weekly flights on these 10 routes, Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain told bdnews24.com.

The passengers of the cancelled flights will be entitled to a refund, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020. REUTERS

Empty jets and deserted airports

A logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, Jul 10, 2018. REUTERS

Antitrust probe sees no collusion by Indian carriers

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury poses before Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS

Airbus struggles to cash in on Boeing's woes

A chartered Boeing 747-400 plane carrying carrying evacuated South Koreans from Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, arrives at Gimpo International Airport in Gimpo, South Korea, January 31, 2020. REUTERS

Pilots demand flights to China stop

Biman gets new chairman

A Boeing 777X airplane takes off during its first test flight from the company's plant in Everett, Washington, US January 25, 2020. REUTERS

World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight

Representational image. REUTERS

Coronavirus: Global airlines on high alert

Ukraine International Airlines President Yevhenii Dykhne stands next to a map of flight PS-752's departure paths at a news briefing about the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane, flight PS-752, on the outskirts of Tehran, at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine January 11, 2020. Reuters

Plane had no threat warning: Ukraine airline

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.