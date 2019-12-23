Home > Aviation

Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Dec 2019 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 08:54 PM BdST

Boeing Co has ousted Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.
Related Stories

The departure comes as the world's largest planemaker struggles to win regulatory approvals for its grounded best-selling jetliner while trying to repair trust with passengers and airline customers.

"The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders," the company said.

The company's shares, which have fallen more than 20% since March, rose more than 2% to $335.24 in early trading.

Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO and president, effective Jan. 13, the company said.

The 737 MAX grounding was the biggest crisis of Muilenburg's 34-year tenure at Boeing, where he started as an intern in 1985, rising through the company's defence and services ranks to the top job in 2015.

The company said this month it would suspend production of the MAX in January.

Speculation that Muilenburg would be fired had been circulating in the industry for months, intensifying in October when the board stripped him of his chairman title.

Board member Lawrence Kellner will become non-executive chairman of the board effective immediately, the company said. Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during the brief transition period.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which had been launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, is seen after its descent by parachute following an abbreviated Orbital Flight Test for NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme in White Sands, New Mexico, US December 22, 2019. NASA

'Bull's-eye' landing for Boeing Starliner spacecraft

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS

Boeing to halt 737 MAX production

Ed Pierson, a former manager on the Boeing 737 Max production line who is about to testify before Congress, in Southworth, Wash., Dec. 7, 2019. Pierson, who called on Boeing to shut down the Max production line last year to no avail, believes production problems may have contributed to two deadly crashes. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times)

Boeing 737 Max was ‘plagued with production problems’

FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. Reuters

Norwegian Air to end some flights

Passengers board a Lion Air flight at the Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport in Balikpapan, Indonesia, Oct 15, 2019. While Boeing has faced intense scrutiny after two fatal crashes in less than five months, Lion Air has escaped similar attention, despite obvious failings that contributed to the disaster of Flight 610. The New York Times

Lapses plague Lion Air, year after disaster

Flights to and from Ctg suspended

FILE PHOTO: Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane is parked on the tarmac of Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 15, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Jet design rules to get tougher

Founder of Lion Air Group Rusdi Kirana walks with Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, as they inspect the facilities of Batam Aero Technic (BAT) at Hang Nadim International airport in Batam island, Indonesia, August 14, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M N Kanwa/ via REUTERS

Boeing 737 MAX families set for crash report briefing

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.