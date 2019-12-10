Boeing 737 Max was plagued with production problems, whistleblower says
David Gelles, The New York Times
Published: 10 Dec 2019 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 09:10 PM BdST
Four months before the first deadly crash of Boeing’s 737 Max, a senior manager approached an executive at the company with concerns that the plane was riddled with production problems and potentially unsafe. That manager, Ed Pierson, plans to tell his story to Congress on Wednesday.
Employees at the Renton, Washington, factory where the Max is produced were overworked, exhausted and making mistakes, Pierson said in an interview. A cascade of damaged parts, missing tools and incomplete instructions was preventing planes from being built on time. Executives were pressuring workers to complete planes despite staff shortages and a chaotic factory floor.
“Frankly right now all my internal warning bells are going off,” Pierson said in an email to the head of the 737 program in June 2018 that was reviewed by The New York Times. “And for the first time in my life, I’m sorry to say that I’m hesitant about putting my family on a Boeing airplane.”
Pierson, who is scheduled to testify at a House Transportation Committee hearing on the two 737 Max crashes, called on Boeing to shut down the Max production line last year. But the company kept producing planes and did not make major changes in response to his complaints. During the time when Pierson said the Renton facility was in disarray, it built the two planes that crashed and killed a total of 346 people.
Pierson did not raise concerns about the new automated system, known as MCAS, which caused pilots on both doomed flights to lose control. He focused on the potential safety hazards resulting from production problems.
Pierson believes that the production problems may have played a role in the crashes. In both accidents, MCAS was triggered when a vane installed on the plane’s fuselage malfunctioned.
Boeing disputed the notion of any connection between the production problems and the crashes.
“The suggestion by Mr Pierson of a link between his concerns and the recent Max accidents is completely unfounded,” a Boeing spokesman, Gordon Johndroe, said in a statement. “None of the authorities investigating these accidents have found that production conditions in the 737 factory contributed in any way to these accidents.”
In the interview, Pierson also identified 13 instances, besides the crashes, in which newly produced Max jets had safety incidents, including engine shutdowns and problems with hydraulics.
©2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Boeing 737 Max was plagued with production problems, whistleblower says
- Norwegian Air to end routes from Sweden, Denmark to US, Thailand
- Lapses plague Lion Air, year after disaster
- Flights suspended at Chattogram airport for 14 hours ahead of cyclone
- After Boeing crashes, jet design rules to get tougher for all
- Lion Air 737 MAX families set for crash report briefing
- Forty-five flights cancelled in Barcelona, airport suffers little damage
- Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
- Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
Most Read
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
- IS bride Shamima's hopes of returning to Britain suffer setback after HC decision
- India parliament passes religion-based citizenship bill amid protests
- Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board
- Rights groups launch Myanmar boycott ahead of Hague genocide hearings
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia details mass rapes, killings in Myanmar
- Finland picks world's youngest PM, women-led cabinet
- New Zealand volcano erupts, and police see ‘no signs of life’
- Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament