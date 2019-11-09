Flights suspended at Chattogram airport for 14 hours ahead of cyclone
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2019 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 04:35 PM BdST
The authorities have suspended all flights to and from Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport for 14 hours from Saturday afternoon as Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Bulbul.
However, flights operations at Barishal, Jashore and Cox's Bazar airports are unaffected, according to officials.
Bangladesh Meteorology Department issued great danger signal No. 10 for the maritime ports of Payra and Mongla while the Chattogram port has been advised to signal No. 9.
The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Sundarbans delta on Saturday evening, according to meteorologists.
Under the circumstances, no flights will operate in and out of Chattogram airport until 6am on Sunday, said AKM Rezaul Kabir, the port-city airport’s spokesperson.
The Sylhet airport -- which usually remains closed at night -- will be kept open to manage the air traffic.
No decision has yet been taken to on the operations at the Jashore, Cox's Bazar and Barishal airports. A decision will be taken after evaluating the local weather situation, an official said.
Barishal airport’s Manager Rathindra Nath Chowdhury said, "Flight operations will continue as usual at our airport. If someone wants to operate a flight, there is no barrier.”
"There is no directive to suspend the flights. From morning until now, six aircraft have taken off,” Jashore airport’s Manager Masudul Haque said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cyclone halts flight operations suspended at Chattogram airport for 14 hours
- After Boeing crashes, jet design rules to get tougher for all
- Lion Air 737 MAX families set for crash report briefing
- Forty-five flights cancelled in Barcelona, airport suffers little damage
- Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
- Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
- Mokabbir Hossain named Biman MD
- British Airways pilot strike: Here is what you need to know
- Myanmar's biggest airport closes after plane skids off runway, flights diverted
Most Read
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Cyclone Bulbul bearing down on Bangladesh coast with elevated danger warning
- Cyclone Bulbul to hit Bangladesh coast Saturday night
- Cyclone warning raised to danger signals at Bangladesh ports
- Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ gets severe, may intensify further but possible pathway unknown
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Bangladesh suspends maritime port operations, water transport as cyclone nears
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Radwan Mujib tells the story behind docudrama ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’
- Wholesale onion prices fixed at Tk 55-90 a kg in Dhaka’s Shyambazar