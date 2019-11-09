Flights suspended at Chattogram airport for 14 hours ahead of cyclone

However, flights operations at Barishal, Jashore and Cox's Bazar airports are unaffected, according to officials.

Bangladesh Meteorology Department issued great danger signal No. 10 for the maritime ports of Payra and Mongla while the Chattogram port has been advised to signal No. 9.

The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Sundarbans delta on Saturday evening, according to meteorologists.

Under the circumstances, no flights will operate in and out of Chattogram airport until 6am on Sunday, said AKM Rezaul Kabir, the port-city airport’s spokesperson.

The Sylhet airport -- which usually remains closed at night -- will be kept open to manage the air traffic.

No decision has yet been taken to on the operations at the Jashore, Cox's Bazar and Barishal airports. A decision will be taken after evaluating the local weather situation, an official said.

Barishal airport’s Manager Rathindra Nath Chowdhury said, "Flight operations will continue as usual at our airport. If someone wants to operate a flight, there is no barrier.”

"There is no directive to suspend the flights. From morning until now, six aircraft have taken off,” Jashore airport’s Manager Masudul Haque said.

