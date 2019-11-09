Home > Aviation

Flights suspended at Chattogram airport for 14 hours ahead of cyclone

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Nov 2019 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 04:35 PM BdST

The authorities have suspended all flights to and from Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport for 14 hours from Saturday afternoon as Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Bulbul.

However, flights operations at Barishal, Jashore and Cox's Bazar airports are unaffected, according to officials.

Bangladesh Meteorology Department issued great danger signal No. 10 for the maritime ports of Payra and Mongla while the Chattogram port has been advised to signal No. 9.

The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Sundarbans delta on Saturday evening, according to meteorologists. 

Under the circumstances, no flights will operate in and out of Chattogram airport until 6am on Sunday, said AKM Rezaul Kabir, the port-city airport’s spokesperson.

The Sylhet airport -- which usually remains closed at night -- will be kept open to manage the air traffic.

No decision has yet been taken to on the operations at the Jashore, Cox's Bazar and Barishal airports. A decision will be taken after evaluating the local weather situation, an official said.

Barishal airport’s Manager Rathindra Nath Chowdhury said, "Flight operations will continue as usual at our airport. If someone wants to operate a flight, there is no barrier.”

"There is no directive to suspend the flights. From morning until now, six aircraft have taken off,” Jashore airport’s Manager Masudul Haque said.
 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Flights to and from Ctg suspended

FILE PHOTO: Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane is parked on the tarmac of Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 15, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Jet design rules to get tougher

Founder of Lion Air Group Rusdi Kirana walks with Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, as they inspect the facilities of Batam Aero Technic (BAT) at Hang Nadim International airport in Batam island, Indonesia, August 14, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M N Kanwa/ via REUTERS

Boeing 737 MAX families set for crash report briefing

Passengers try to reach the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain Oct 14, 2019. REUTERS

45 flights cancelled in Spain

Biman to get 2 more Boeing jets

Bees on plane, Air India flight delayed

Representational Image: A pilot looks out of the cockpit of an Airbus A350 aircraft as it is parked at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England July 13, 2014. Reuters

Pilot’s coffee spill forces flight to turn around

Biman gets new MD

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.