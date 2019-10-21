Home > Aviation

Lion Air 737 MAX families set for crash report briefing

Indonesia plans to share a final report into a deadly Boeing Co 737 MAX crash with the families of victims on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the country's air accident investigator.

A Lion Air 737 MAX jet crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Oct 29, 2018, killing all 189 people on board. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide following a second deadly crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.

The families of victims of the first crash will be briefed before the report into the loss of Lion Air flight 610 is made public, Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) press officer Anggo Anurogo told reporters on Monday.

He did not provide a date for the public release.

US planemaker Boeing is under growing pressure to explain what it knew about 737 MAX problems before the aircraft entered service.

A preliminary report into the Lion Air accident released last November focused on airline maintenance and training and the response of a Boeing anti-stall system to a recently replaced sensor but did not give a cause for the crash.

Boeing last month settled the first claims stemming from the Lion Air crash, a US plaintiffs' lawyer said.

Three other sources told Reuters that families of those killed will receive at least $1.2 million each.

The manufacturer is facing nearly 100 lawsuits over the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 which killed all 157 people on board the flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

