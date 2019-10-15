Forty-five flights cancelled in Barcelona, airport suffers little damage
Barcelona's El Prat airport suffered little damage from Monday's clashes between pro-independence protesters and police, a spokesman said, adding the airport was now calm but 45 flights were cancelled on Tuesday as a consequence of Monday's problems.
Protests at the sentencing of nine separatist Catalan leaders focused on Monday on the regional capital's airport.
"The majority of the 45 cancelled flights today are actually derived from yesterday's cancellations, which affected 110 flights," a spokesman for Spanish airport operator Aena told Reuters.
He said most of the protesters did not make it inside the terminal and that there was little infrastructural damage.
The spokesman said he was not able to provide an estimate of the economic impact or the number of passengers affected by the protests at this stage, as the airlines had not communicated flight fill rates with airport authorities.
