Home > Aviation

Myanmar's biggest airport closes after plane skids off runway, flights diverted

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Sep 2019 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 09:03 PM BdST

Myanmar's largest airport was forced to close temporarily after a military plane skidded off the runway, forcing inbound international flights to be diverted, an official at the civil aviation department said on Thursday.

A Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane slid off the runway at Yangon international airport in the morning after one of its engines failed, according to a government statement.

There were no injuries reported, but outbound flights were delayed and inbound flights suspended.

"We are in a situation that the airport has temporarily shut down," Ye Htut Aung, Deputy Director-General of Myanmar’s Department of Civil Aviation, told Reuters by telephone.

International flights would not resume until the aircraft could be removed, he said.

"My husband is now stuck at the airport in Dhaka, and can't come home as he planned," said Yu Lwin Soe, who was waiting at the airport with her toddler son.

"We don't know what's happening or how long it will take," she said.

In May, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane skidded on the runway of the Yangon international airport in heavy rain, leading to more than a dozen people being sent to hospital.

Later that month, a Myanmar National Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its nose gear failed.

In June 2017, a Y-8 military plane crashed into the Andaman Sea off Myanmar's southern coast, killing all 122 people on board.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 12, 2018. REUTERS

Compensation for aviation disasters to rise

PM inaugurates Biman’s ‘Gangchil’

Founder of Lion Air Group Rusdi Kirana walks with Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, as they inspect the facilities of Batam Aero Technic (BAT) at Hang Nadim International airport in Batam island, Indonesia, August 14, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M N Kanwa/ via REUTERS

More 737 MAX jets urgently required: Lion Air co-founder

FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2019. REUTERS

Jet Airways sale suffers setback

British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport in London last year. The airline cancelled flights to Cairo, a day after the British government warned of “a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation.” The New York Times

British airways suspend flights to Cairo

File Photo: A Jet2 aircraft taxis past British Airways aircraft at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in west London March 21, 2010. Reuters

Airline fines unruly passenger $106,000

FILE -- KLM airplanes at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, on Feb. 9, 2019. The Dutch airline KLM has found itself in the middle of a heated debate over breastfeeding in public, after the company said it might ask women to cover themselves while breastfeeding onboard if other passengers said they were offended. (Jussi Puikkonen/The New York Times)

Breastfeeding cover-up: Airline draws flak

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 airplane is seen after it overshot the runway while landing due to heavy rains at an airport in Mumbai, India Jul 2, 2019. REUTERS

SpiceJet technician dies at Kolkata airport

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.