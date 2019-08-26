Cabinet approves draft law on civil aviation, raising compensation for accidents

The development was announced after a Cabinet meeting on the 'Civil Aviation (Montreal Convention 1999) Act 2019 headed by Prime Minister on Monday.

Passengers will also be able to claim damages from carriers in cases of delay, damage or loss of baggage and cargo under the act.

In case of any passenger deaths in an air disasters, carriers will be liable to pay a minimum $160,000 in compensation, an amount which is far greater than that available currently.

"The main focus of the act on airplane passengers, baggage and cargo transportation and to provide a recourse for cases of death or injuries," said Cabinet Secretary Mohammed Shafiul Alam.

Despite signing the Montreal Convention in 2003, Bangladesh did not ratify the accord until now. Consequently, passenger rights, civil aviation management and compensation for accidents in the country were regulated under the framework of the Warsaw Convention 1955.

As per the Warsaw Convention, passengers are entitled to claims of $25,000 as compensation in case of civil aviation mishaps.