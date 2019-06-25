Drones disrupt flights at Singapore airport for second time in a week
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 04:18 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 04:18 PM BdST
Unauthorised drone flying caused the second spate of delays and flight diversions in less than a week at Singapore's Changi airport on Monday night, the city-state's aviation authority said.
Around 18 departures and arrivals were delayed and seven flights were diverted from the global transit hub due to "bad weather and unauthorised drone activities", the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday.
A similar incident involving drone flying affected 38 flights on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.
Authorities are investigating.
A surge in the availability of drones has become an increasing security concern for airports around the world.
In December, drone sightings caused three days of travel chaos at London's Gatwick airport, resulting in the cancellation or diversion of about 1,000 flights at an estimated cost of more than 50 million pounds ($64 million).
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not a one-man army: Shakib
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
Roy to miss Australia clash
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Drones disrupt flights at Singapore airport for second time in a week
- Tires blow on United jet during Newark airport landing, no injuries
- Air New Zealand drops ban on staff tattoos amid discrimination concerns
- ‘Bird hit’ forces Biman plane to make emergency landing at Dhaka airport
- A late change, and fatal flaws, in a Boeing jet design
- Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets
- Boeing completes 737 MAX software update, working on pilot training plan
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- Biman faces aircraft crisis on domestic routes after Yangon accident
- Air India server systems restored after affecting flights worldwide
Most Read
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Shakib’s fifty, five-for help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan in key World Cup clash
- HC extends freeze on privilege for loan defaulters by 2 months
- FDI rises in Bangladesh, despite global fall
- BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser
- Bangladesh not a one-man army, says talisman Shakib
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat against Afghanistan in World Cup clash
- At least four dead as Upaban Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- Rail services to Sylhet resume after fatal train crash in Moulvibazar