Air New Zealand drops ban on staff tattoos amid discrimination concerns
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2019 10:00 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 10:00 AM BdST
Air New Zealand said on Monday it was ending a longstanding ban on staff having visible tattoos after facing criticism that the policy discriminated against Māori employees.
Some New Zealanders with indigenous Māori heritage wear tattoos on their face or arms that represent their genealogy and are culturally sacred. But uniform rules at the national carrier restrict them from applying for roles such as flight attendant.
Many culture and rights advocates said the policy was discriminatory and noted that Air New Zealand draws on the Māori language in its marketing campaigns and uses a fern-like symbol known as a 'koru' in its logo and on the tail of its planes.
Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said the policy was being dropped and non-offensive tattoos would be allowed.
"In conversations we've had with customers and our own people domestically and overseas in the past five months, it's clear that there is growing acceptance of tattoos in New Zealand, particularly as a means of cultural and individual expression," Luxon said in an emailed statement.
Tania Te Whenua, head of Te Whenua Law and Consulting which provides Māori cultural advice to organisations, said New Zealand companies, particularly those that profit from using Māori culture in international marketing campaigns, should respect the cultural rights of their staff.
"That's a shortcoming of the embracing of Māori culture and other cultures by organisations only so far as it's profit-making ... that makes it particularly egregious for Māori," she told Reuters.
The tattoos, known as 'Tā Moko' are a deeply sacred expression of cultural identity, Te Whenua added.
"When there are policies which seek to extinguish the visual representation of that practice it's quite hard-hitting," she said.
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails
File Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and team mates celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Pradeep to
miss Bangladesh game
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Air New Zealand drops ban on staff tattoos amid discrimination concerns
- ‘Bird hit’ forces Biman plane to make emergency landing at Dhaka airport
- A late change, and fatal flaws, in a Boeing jet design
- Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets
- Boeing completes 737 MAX software update, working on pilot training plan
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- Biman faces aircraft crisis on domestic routes after Yangon accident
- Air India server systems restored after affecting flights worldwide
- India's Jet Airways finds itself out of runway as funds dry up
- Costs for Boeing start to pile up as 737 Max remains grounded
Most Read
- Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor
- He can’t write now because DGFI is not feeding him: Hasina on editor
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- Hasina to visit China in July
- Commuters face transport crisis on first the working day after Eid