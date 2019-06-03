‘Bird hit’ forces Biman plane to make emergency landing at Dhaka airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 12:18 PM BdST
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight has been forced to make an emergency landing at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after a bird hit the plane, shortly after it took off from the same airport.
The flag carrier’s BG 1433 flight set off for Cox’s Bazar at 8am but the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft turned back after being struck by a bird soon after going airborne, according to Biman’s control room.
Later, Biman spokesman Shakil Meraj said in a statement, “The cockpit crew noticed a bird hit the plane. The pilot subsequently changed course and safely landed the plane at Shahjalal International Airport again.”
The plane subsequently departed for its destination shortly after an inspection, said Meraj, adding, “The passengers did not face any problem.”
An official of a private airline, requesting anonymity, told bdnews24.com, the runway was cleared before the Biman plane’s emergency landing with fire service personnel at the ready. Flights in and out of the airport were halted for nearly one and a half hours during that time.
But Shakil refutes the claim and says, the information about the runway being closed is inaccurate.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A late change, and fatal flaws, in a Boeing jet design
- Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets
- Boeing completes 737 MAX software update, working on pilot training plan
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- Biman faces aircraft crisis on domestic routes after Yangon accident
- Air India server systems restored after affecting flights worldwide
- India's Jet Airways finds itself out of runway as funds dry up
- Costs for Boeing start to pile up as 737 Max remains grounded
- India's Jet Airways cancels some long-haul flights as it grounds more planes
- Boeing's 737 Max: '60s design meets '90s computing power
Most Read
- Bangladesh outplay South Africa to begin their World Cup campaign with a bang
- Nando’s, Khazana, four other Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Shakib-Mushfiqur record stand fires Bangladesh to their highest ODI total against South Africa
- Shakib fastest to reach 5000 runs, 250 wickets among all-rounders in ODIs
- US visa applicants now required to submit social media details
- Playwright Momtazuddin dies at 84
- Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah, visits Prophet Mohammad’s tomb in Madinah
- Brazil star Neymar under investigation for alleged rape in Paris
- Eight killed as bus rams human hauler in Sirajganj
- India says diplomats, embassy guests harassed by Pakistani security in Islamabad