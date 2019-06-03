‘Bird hit’ forces Biman plane to make emergency landing at Dhaka airport

The flag carrier’s BG 1433 flight set off for Cox’s Bazar at 8am but the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft turned back after being struck by a bird soon after going airborne, according to Biman’s control room.

Later, Biman spokesman Shakil Meraj said in a statement, “The cockpit crew noticed a bird hit the plane. The pilot subsequently changed course and safely landed the plane at Shahjalal International Airport again.”

The plane subsequently departed for its destination shortly after an inspection, said Meraj, adding, “The passengers did not face any problem.”

An official of a private airline, requesting anonymity, told bdnews24.com, the runway was cleared before the Biman plane’s emergency landing with fire service personnel at the ready. Flights in and out of the airport were halted for nearly one and a half hours during that time.

But Shakil refutes the claim and says, the information about the runway being closed is inaccurate.