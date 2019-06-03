Home > Aviation

‘Bird hit’ forces Biman plane to make emergency landing at Dhaka airport

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jun 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 12:18 PM BdST

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight has been forced to make an emergency landing at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after a bird hit the plane, shortly after it took off from the same airport.

The flag carrier’s BG 1433 flight set off for Cox’s Bazar at 8am but the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft turned back after being struck by a bird soon after going airborne, according to Biman’s control room. 

Later, Biman spokesman Shakil Meraj said in a statement, “The cockpit crew noticed a bird hit the plane. The pilot subsequently changed course and safely landed the plane at Shahjalal International Airport again.”

The plane subsequently departed for its destination shortly after an inspection, said Meraj, adding, “The passengers did not face any problem.”

An official of a private airline, requesting anonymity, told bdnews24.com, the runway was cleared before the Biman plane’s emergency landing with fire service personnel at the ready. Flights in and out of the airport were halted for nearly one and a half hours during that time.

But Shakil refutes the claim and says, the information about the runway being closed is inaccurate.

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers start with a bang
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan
Bangladesh worry about lack of spin

More stories

Boeing's 737 Max 8 planes are worked on at the Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash., May 29, 2019. After Boeing removed one of the sensors from an automated flight system on its 737 Max, the jet’s designers and regulators still proceeded as if there would be two. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

The fatal flaws in Boeing jet design

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, US March 21, 2019. REUTERS

Boeing says 737 simulator software fixed

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US March 21, 2019. REUTERS

Boeing completes 737 MAX software update

An evacuated passenger records on her phone as firefighters attend to the scene after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a front wheel at Mandalay International Airport in Tada-U, Myanmar May 12, 2019 in this still image taken from social media video. Nay Min via REUTERS

Myanmar pilot lands plane on its nose

Yangon accident: Biman faces aircraft crisis

Crowds of people are seen at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, Apr 27, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. REUTERS

Air India server systems restored

FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, March 26, 2019. REUTERS

Jet Airways halts all flights

Boeing jets at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. The New York Times.

Costs for Boeing start to pile up

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.