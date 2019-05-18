Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets
>> Reuters
Published: 18 May 2019 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 01:05 PM BdST
Boeing Co has made corrections to simulator software that mimics the flying experience of its 737 MAX jets, which were involved in two fatal crashes, and the company has provided additional information to device operators, a spokesman said on Friday.
The spokesman, Gordon Johndroe, said the changes will ensure that the simulator experience is representative across different flight conditions and will improve the simulation of force loads on the manual trim wheel that helps control the airplane.
The comments came after the New York Times on Friday reported that Boeing recently discovered that the flight simulators airlines use to train pilots could not adequately replicate conditions that played a role in the 737 MAX crashes.
“Boeing is working closely with the device manufacturers and regulators on these changes and improvements, and to ensure that customer training is not disrupted,” Johndroe said.
Although the simulators are not built by Boeing, the planemaker does provide the underlying information on which they are designed and built, the New York Times said.
The 737 MAX was grounded in March following a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board just five months after a similar crash of a Lion Air flight of a 737 MAX killed 189 people.
On Thursday, Boeing said it had completed a software update for its 737 MAX jets and that is also submitting a plan on pilot training to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets
- Boeing completes 737 MAX software update, working on pilot training plan
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- Biman faces aircraft crisis on domestic routes after Yangon accident
- Air India server systems restored after affecting flights worldwide
- India's Jet Airways finds itself out of runway as funds dry up
- Costs for Boeing start to pile up as 737 Max remains grounded
- India's Jet Airways cancels some long-haul flights as it grounds more planes
- Boeing's 737 Max: '60s design meets '90s computing power
- Boeing software engaged repeatedly before crash
Most Read
- Soumya, Mosaddek heroics fire Bangladesh to first tournament title with win over West Indies
- Bangladesh need 210 to win in 24 overs against West Indies in rain-shortened final
- Rain shortens Bangladesh-West Indies tri-series final to 24 overs per side
- At least one killed in Baitul Mukarram canopy collapse in fury of nor'wester
- Storm forces two Dhaka-bound flights to land in Chattogram
- World Bank under fire for development plan in Myanmar's divided Rakhine
- Shell explosion during army drill kills soldier in Bandarban
- Mediterranean capsize: RAB arrests 3 human traffickers in Dhaka
- Two dead, one critically injured as wall collapses in Dhaka’s Badda after storm
- India's Modi chooses woman facing terrorism charges as election candidate