Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2019 09:07 AM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 09:07 AM BdST
Singapore will temporarily suspend all Boeing 737 MAX flights from 1400 local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday, the civil aviation authority said, two days after an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board.
The suspension will affect SilkAir, an arm of Singapore Airlines, as well as China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China orders its airlines to suspend use of Boeing 737 Max aircraft
- Are there problems with the Boeing 737 Max? A second deadly crash raises new questions
- Ethiopian Airlines crash kills at least 150; second Boeing 737 disaster in months
- NZ flight turns back mid-air after discovering it lacks permission to land in China
- How airlines are catering to their smallest customers - children
- London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests
- In Lion Air crash, black box data reveals pilots’ struggle to regain control
Most Read
- In a stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- Most panels withdraw from DUCSU polls, call for fresh election
- Boycotting panels call for DUCSU polls to be scrapped
- Voting suspended at Ruqayyah Hall upon discovery of stashed ballot papers
- Banani rape suspect Shafat’s wife alleges assault by father-in-law Dildar
- All Bangladeshi TV stations will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 by May 12: Minister
- China, Indonesia ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleets after Ethiopia crash
- Ruqayyah Hall incident staged, case to be filed: BCL