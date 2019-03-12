Home > Aviation

Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash

Published: 12 Mar 2019 09:07 AM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 09:07 AM BdST

Singapore will temporarily suspend all Boeing 737 MAX flights from 1400 local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday, the civil aviation authority said, two days after an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board.

The suspension will affect SilkAir, an arm of Singapore Airlines, as well as China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

