Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Oct 2021 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2021 11:46 AM BdST
Xiaomi CorpChief Executive Lei Jun said the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The comments, which were made at an investor event, were first reported by local media and later confirmed by the company.
Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also posted the news on his verified Weibo account.
The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle, or EV division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year.
Xiaomi shares jumped 5.4 percent to HK$22.50, the biggest daily percentage rise since May 12, extending gains for the third straight session.
In March, Xiaomi said it would commit to investing $10 billion in a new electric car division over the next ten years. The company completed the business registration of its EV unit in late August.
The company has ramped up hiring for the unit, though it has yet to reveal if it will produce the car independently or via partnership with an existing carmaker.
- Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
- Rocking down to Electric Avenue? Good luck charging your car
- Gas shortages awaken Britain to truck drivers
- Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up
- Rural America’s roads might resemble Cuba in 20 years
- Ford to stop making cars in India
- Nepal’s electric motorbike woos petrol purists
- Inside a fatal Tesla autopilot accident
- Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
- Rocking down to Electric Avenue? Good luck charging your car
- Gas shortages awaken Britain to some crucial workers: Truck drivers
- Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down
- Rural America’s roads might resemble Cuba in 20 years
- Ford to stop making cars in India
Most Read
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- Police detain man over alleged Facebook post that triggered arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh must end: UN
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Attacks on Hindus: Bangladesh detains 450 people in 71 cases
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates over ‘inappropriate’ emails
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar