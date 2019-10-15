Home > Automobile

Harley-Davidson halts electric motorcycle production

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Oct 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 03:14 AM BdST

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it has stopped production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a glitch in the final quality checks.

The motorcycle maker said it has discovered a “non-standard condition” with LiveWire, which it began shipping to its dealers late last month, prompting additional testing and analysis.

While the company said its testing is progressing “well,” it did not offer a timeline as to when the production will resume.

Harley’s shares turned lower on the news and were last trading down 1% at $34.73.

The company is betting on electric motorcycles to attract the next generation of younger and more environmentally conscious riders to reverse declining US sales.

LiveWire - priced at $29,799 - has been available for preorder in the United States since January. The bulk of the orders for the bike were coming in from existing and old riders, its dealers told Reuters.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022

FILE PHOTO: A Volvo logo is seen during an interview with CEO Hakan Samuelsson at the Volvo Cars Showroom in Stockholm, Sweden Jul 5, 2017. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS

Volvo recalls over 200,000 cars

Ferrari's new Monza SP1 and SP2 cars are seen in this picture released by Ferrari press office during a meeting in Maranello, Italy, September 18, 2018. Picture taken July 29, 2018. Ferrari Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Ferrari plans new models, SUV

Chief Marketing Officer Merlin Ouboter (L) of Swiss Microlino AG sits in an electric-powered Microlino car as he answers questions of tourists from the United States in Zurich, Switzerland August 16, 2018. Reuters

Swiss brothers ready to refloat bubble car

The BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Mar 29, 2018. Reuters

BMW to raise price in China

Toyota building self-driving track

First Sri Lankan car coming next year

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi, India, Feb 29, 2016. Reuters

Maruti to switch to electric cars

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.