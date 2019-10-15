Harley-Davidson halts electric motorcycle production
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 03:14 AM BdST
Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it has stopped production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a glitch in the final quality checks.
The motorcycle maker said it has discovered a “non-standard condition” with LiveWire, which it began shipping to its dealers late last month, prompting additional testing and analysis.
While the company said its testing is progressing “well,” it did not offer a timeline as to when the production will resume.
Harley’s shares turned lower on the news and were last trading down 1% at $34.73.
The company is betting on electric motorcycles to attract the next generation of younger and more environmentally conscious riders to reverse declining US sales.
LiveWire - priced at $29,799 - has been available for preorder in the United States since January. The bulk of the orders for the bike were coming in from existing and old riders, its dealers told Reuters.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- Police arrest 'masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador
- Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
- Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize