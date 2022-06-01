Christie's to offer rare first edition 'Harry Potter' book in private sale
>>Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2022 12:19 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 12:19 AM BdST
A first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone", with some errors and signed by author JK Rowling, is going up for a private sale at Christie's in London, with the auction house inviting offers starting from 200,000 pounds ($250,000).
The publication is one of 500 hardback copies of the book that were printed in an initial run in 1997. Three hundred of those were sent to libraries.
The one being sold by Christie's, as part of its upcoming "The Art of Literature: Loan and Selling Exhibition", is among the other 200.
"There were a few things that they seemed to get wrong in the book production," Mark Wiltshire, a specialist in printed books and co-curator of "The Art of Literature" exhibition, told Reuters.
"On the back cover, for instance, philosophers, which of course is quite a keyword... is misspelt 'philosphers', that 'o' that second 'o' is missing. Also on page 53, in the list of items which pupils are asked to take to Hogwarts with them, 'one wand' is repeated twice."
While Rowling was unknown at the time, the book about the magical world of witches and wizards went on to become a massive hit around the world, spawning a whole series and a huge film franchise.
"In many ways, this book is the physical manifestation of a magic memory for so many people and that's what makes it so desirable," Wiltshire said.
Christie's "Art of Literature" event is open to the public Jun 7-15.
($1 = 0.7950 pounds)
- Mona Lisa smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
- Italy says ancient statue in US museum was stolen
- She put the met on the map for contemporary art. Now she’s moving on
- Her dystopian novel is becoming reality
- Is Ukrainian a language or a dialect?
- How Barnes & Noble went from villain to hero
- How love changes your brain
- Women dominate shortlist for Booker Prize
- Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
- Italy says ancient statue in US museum was stolen, not lost at sea
- Medieval scholars spar on a modern battlefield: Twitter
- She put the met on the map for contemporary art. Now she’s moving on
- She wrote a dystopian novel. Now her fiction is crossing into reality
- Is Ukrainian a language or a dialect? That depends on whom you ask and how the war ends
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Ex-Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim among three sentenced to death for Naogaon war crimes
- Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike
- After Ukraine, 'whole world' is a customer for Turkish drone: maker