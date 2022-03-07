M Miraz Hossain’s ‘Apan Nama’ is best-seller of Nowroz Kitabistan at book fair
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2022 05:38 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2022 05:38 AM BdST
Author M Miraz Hossain’s autobiographical book ‘Apan Nama’ has become the best-seller of publisher Nowroz Kitabistan in this year’s Amar Ekushey Book Fair.
The publisher said in a statement it sold 5,800 copies of the book in the fair within a few days after it was published on Feb 19.
“The book has been widely acclaimed by readers of all ages,” the statement said.
“Readers are crowding the stall for the book every day. We are happy with the success," it quoted Manzoor Khan Chowdhury Chandan, the head of Nowroz Kitabistan, as saying.
The book is about the memorable events of the life of Miraz: his childhood, family, struggle for survival, education, hard work, success, social activities etc.
The 165-page book is available at stall number 288-290. The price is Tk 350 but it can be had for Tk 265 at the fair as the publisher has offered a discount.
