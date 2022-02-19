A chance to own a rare Batman comic book (or a fraction of it)

A proposal to share ownership of a rare Batman comic book should go smoother.

Rally, an online service for buying a piece of collectibles, announced Friday that it would sell shares of a Batman No. 1, originally published in 1940 and an important chapter in comic book history.

The company, founded in 2016, sells a variety of collectibles through its online service, including classic cars, video games and sports memorabilia.

“Comic books have been a huge part of that,” said Rob Petrozzo, who founded Rally with ​​Chris Bruno and Max Niederste-Ostholt. “We’re always looking for the rare examples, first appearances, the most important moments in every franchise.”

The initial public offering of Batman No. 1 will go live in mid-March. The company will offer 180,000 shares at a cost of $10 each. The Rally app will offer investors views of the front and back covers of the comic book, which is sealed in a clear archival holder. For those who want an up-close-and-personal view, the Batman comic book will be displayed this year at Rally’s new headquarters in New York City.

This copy of Batman No. 1 is rated 8 out of 10 in terms of condition. Batman No. 1 includes the first appearance of the Joker and Catwoman (or the Cat, as she was then called) as well as an iconic cover of Batman and Robin swinging through the sky.

A $1.8 million valuation for a comic book may seem like a fantasy to the uninitiated, but the value of rare and notable comic books has jumped in recent years. Last month, a copy of 1938’s Action Comic No. 1, which features the debut of Superman, sold on Heritage Auctions for $3.18 million.

©2022 The New York Times Company