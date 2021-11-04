South African author Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Nov 2021 02:23 AM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2021 02:23 AM BdST
South African author and playwright Damon Galgut won the Booker Prize on Wednesday for his novel "The Promise", about a white South African family's failed commitment to give their Black maid her own home.
It was Galgut's third nomination for the 50,000 pounds ($68,175) English language literary award prize.
"It's changed my life and please know I am profoundly, humbly grateful for this," he said in his acceptance speech.
More stories
- S African author Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize
- 3 men behind a top female name in Spanish crime fiction
- Why are Gurnah's books so hard to find?
- 'The Chancellor' portrays Merkel as a droll source of sanity in a mad world
- A ‘Holy Grail’ of American folk art, hiding in plain sight
- Van Gogh watercolour to be sold at auction
- Sally Rooney declines to sell translation rights to Israeli publisher
- Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadu Bhai’ dies at 84
Recent Stories
- South African author Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize
- Behind a top female name in Spanish crime fiction: three men
- He won the Nobel. Why are his books so hard to find?
- ‘The Chancellor’ portrays Angela Merkel as a droll source of sanity in a mad world
- A ‘Holy Grail’ of American folk art, hiding in plain sight
- Van Gogh watercolour, once seized by Nazis, to be sold at auction
Opinion
Most Read
- Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer
- Shahana Hanif of Bangladeshi descent makes history as the first Muslim woman elected to New York City Council
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Narayanganj court opens trial of Hifazat leader Mamunul in rape case
- PBI arrests a killer in the guise of a lover and his partner in crime in Cumilla
- Alleged ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
- As Bangladesh faces up to climate reality, children are most at risk
- A Chinese tennis star accuses a former top leader of sexual assault
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 256 cases in a day