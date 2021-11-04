Home > Arts & Literature

South African author Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize

South African author and playwright Damon Galgut won the Booker Prize on Wednesday for his novel "The Promise", about a white South African family's failed commitment to give their Black maid her own home.

It was Galgut's third nomination for the 50,000 pounds ($68,175) English language literary award prize.

"It's changed my life and please know I am profoundly, humbly grateful for this," he said in his acceptance speech.

