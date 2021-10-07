Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Oct 2021 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2021 06:02 PM BdST
Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, the award-giving body said on Thursday.
Gurnah, whose novels include "Paradise" and "Desertion", writes in English and lives in Britain.
The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million).
The prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created through a bequest in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the final prize in the line-up - economics - a later addition.
Past winners have primarily been novelists such as Ernest Hemingway, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Toni Morrison, poets such as Pablo Neruda, Joseph Brodsky and Rabindranath Tagore, or playwrights such as Harold Pinter and Eugene O'Neill.
But writers have also won for bodies of work that include short fiction, history, essays, biography or journalism. Winston Churchill won for his memoirs, Bertrand Russell for his philosophy and Bob Dylan for his lyrics. Last year's award was won by American poet Louise Gluck.
Beyond the prize money and prestige, the Nobel literature award generates a vast amount of attention for the winning author, often spurring book sales and introducing less well-known winners to a broader international public.
($1 = 8.7856 Swedish crowns)
- Tanzania’s Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in Literature
- Indian High Commission showcases Rokeya Sultana’s works
- What do Marvel characters eat? These cookbooks have answers
- It’s literary scandal season again in Paris
- DNA traces led to arrest in van Gogh theft
- For his next act, Doerr wrote a book about everything
- Tourists bemused by Arc de Triomphe artwork
- ‘Great Circle,’ ‘Bewilderment’ among Booker Prize finalists
- Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature
- Indian High Commission opens exhibition of Rokeya Sultana’s artwork
- What do Marvel characters eat? Pop culture cookbooks have answers, and rapt audiences
- In Paris, it’s literary scandal season again
- A broken frame, and DNA traces, led to arrest in van Gogh theft
- For his next act, Anthony Doerr wrote a book about everything
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB
- Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife and lawyers to be hacked, UK court says
- Applications for Beximco sukuk exceed 56% of public offering
- New effort to set up four human milk banks in Dhaka
- A ‘historical event’: first malaria vaccine approved by WHO
- At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
- A new vaccine strategy for children: Just one dose, for now
- Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India after Future's exit
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS