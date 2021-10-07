Indian High Commission opens exhibition of Rokeya Sultana’s artwork

Historian Prof Muntassir Mamoon, chair of 1971 Genocide Torture Archive and Museum and High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami inaugurated the exhibition at the Indian Cultural Centre in Gulshan for public viewing on Wednesday.

The dignitaries also launched a recently published monograph on Rokeya Sultana’s works produced by the Bengal Foundation in collaboration with the artist, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

The event in Dhaka is a curtain-raiser for the first standalone show of Rokeya Sultana’s artworks in India, which will open on Oct 23 in New Delhi’s Lalit Kala Academy.

The exhibition of artworks will also travel to Kolkata in December 2021 and is being fully hosted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The exhibition, curated and arranged by the Bengal Foundation, traces the artist's fascinating trajectory from her years as a student in Shantiniketan, trained under the guidance of Somnath Hore, Sanat Kar, and Lalu Prasad Shaw to the flowering of her artistic career in Bangladesh with Safiuddin Ahmed and Mohammad Kibria among her mentors.

Rokeya Sultana, an award-winning Bangladeshi printmaker and painter, received recognition in the ninth Asian Biennale and the National Art Exhibition in Dhaka; the third Bharat Bhavan Biennale in India and a residency scholarship to L'Atelier Lacouriere et Frelaut in Paris.

She obtained her Master’s degree in fine arts from Visva Bharati, Shantiniketan, under an ICCR scholarship in 1983.