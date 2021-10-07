Indian High Commission opens exhibition of Rokeya Sultana’s artwork
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Oct 2021 09:36 AM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2021 09:36 AM BdST
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has opened an exhibition of artist Rokeya Sultana’s works to commemorate 50 years of India-Bangladesh friendship.
Historian Prof Muntassir Mamoon, chair of 1971 Genocide Torture Archive and Museum and High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami inaugurated the exhibition at the Indian Cultural Centre in Gulshan for public viewing on Wednesday.
The dignitaries also launched a recently published monograph on Rokeya Sultana’s works produced by the Bengal Foundation in collaboration with the artist, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.
The event in Dhaka is a curtain-raiser for the first standalone show of Rokeya Sultana’s artworks in India, which will open on Oct 23 in New Delhi’s Lalit Kala Academy.
The exhibition of artworks will also travel to Kolkata in December 2021 and is being fully hosted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).
Rokeya Sultana, an award-winning Bangladeshi printmaker and painter, received recognition in the ninth Asian Biennale and the National Art Exhibition in Dhaka; the third Bharat Bhavan Biennale in India and a residency scholarship to L'Atelier Lacouriere et Frelaut in Paris.
She obtained her Master’s degree in fine arts from Visva Bharati, Shantiniketan, under an ICCR scholarship in 1983.
