Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Aug 2021 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2021 04:29 PM BdST
Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern humans than previously believed after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, one of the authors of a new scientific report said on Sunday.
Red ochre pigment discovered on stalagmites in the Caves of Ardales, near Malaga in southern Spain, were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago, making them possibly the first artists on earth, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, or PNAS, journal.
Modern humans were not inhabiting the world at the time the cave images were made.
The new findings add to increasing evidence that Neanderthals, whose lineage became extinct about 40,000 years ago, were not the unsophisticated relatives of Homo sapiens they been long been portrayed as.
Pigments were made in the caves at different times up to 15,000 and 20,000 years apart, the study found, and dispel an earlier suggestion that they were the result of a natural oxide flow rather than being man-made.
Joao Zilhao, one of the authors of the PNAS study, said dating techniques showed that ochre had been spat by Neanderthals onto the stalagmites, possibly as part of a ritual.
"The importance is that it changes our attitude towards Neanderthals. They were closer to humans. Recent research has shown they liked objects, they mated with humans and now we can show that they painted caves like us," he said.
Wall paintings made by prehistoric modern humans, such as those found in the Chauvet-Pont d’Arc cave of France, are more than 30,000 years old.
- Barbie debuts doll in likeness of COVID vaccine developer
- Great-great-niece tells story of WW2 spy
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of ‘Never Have I Ever’ loves Van Gogh
- Music's greatest teacher, but also much more
- Can we ever know Van Gogh?
- When utopia met dystopia, they were there
- Poet Nurul Huda named Bangla Academy DG
- How to destroy truth
- Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists
- Barbie debuts doll in likeness of British COVID-19 vaccine developer
- A World War II spy didn’t live to tell her tale. Her great-great-niece will
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of ‘Never Have I Ever’ loves Van Gogh
- She was music’s greatest teacher. And much more
- Booker prize longlist is unveiled
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Bangladesh reports 8,136 COVID cases, 261 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh opens expanded mass COVID vaccination drive with enthusiasm and disorder
- Najma Chowdhury, an Ekushey Padak-winning professor, dies of COVID at 79
- 2.8m get COVID vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib: A fearless companion amid crisis and revolution
- In lockdown, it’s business as usual. Almost
- 22.5m citizens register online for COVID vaccine in Bangladesh