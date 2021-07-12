Poet Nurul Huda named Bangla Academy director general

The public administration ministry announced the appointment for three years on Monday on condition that he leave positions in other organisations.

The former editor of bdnews24.com’s arts page arts.bdnews24.com, Huda is succeeding another poet, Habibullah Sirajee at the academy.

Sirajee, who was appointed director general in 2018, died on Jun 24. The academy’s Secretary AHM Lokman has been acting as the director general since then.

Widely known as the Poet of National Identity, Huda is also famous as an essayist, translator, literary critic, aesthetician, folklorist and Intellectual Public Right-specialist for copyright and traditional cultural expressions.

The former Bangla Academy director’s works have been translated into English and several other languages.

The 71-year-old is also a fellow at the academy and member of American Folklore Society, International Society for Folk Narrative, Bangladesh Asiatic Society, Bangladesh Copyright Office and a host of other international organisations.

He is regarded as the best person to lead the Bangla Academy at this stage and take this important national institution to the next level.

His long association with the Academy, his experience as the head of the Nazrul Institute and his work as a professor of literature at various universities, including his early career stint at Dhaka University, make the revered poet an unrivalled choice for the post.

The government honoured him with the second highest civilian award, the Ekushey Padak, in 2015 for his contribution to literature.

President of the Bangladesh Writers’ Club, Huda received Bangla Academy Award in 1988 for his literary works. The Turkish government honoured him in 1997 in recognition of his contribution to literature.

Born at Pokkhali village in Cox's Bazar on Sept 30, 1949, the poet drew the attention of readers and writers by editing Odhorekh, a compilation, when he was a student of Dhaka University’s English Department.

His noteworthy books include Amra Tamate Jati, Jonmojati, Moinopahar, Byangkumar, Chander Buro Chander Buri, Chhotoder Begum Rokeya, Chhotoder Michael Madhusudan Dutt, Chhotoder Rabindra Jiboni, Chhotoder Ruposhi Banglar Kobi Jibanananda Das, Dekha Hole Eka Hoye Jai, Rajar Poshak, Rabindra Prokriti O Onanya, Sartre O Onyanya Prosongo, Saatbhai Chompa, Ami Jodi Jolodas Tumi Jolodashi, Shukla Shakuntala, Ami Ekti Khas Prajapatra Chai, Shobhajatra Dravidar Proti, Matir Niche Kath Koyla, Hajar Kobita, Baro Bochhorer Golpo and Telapoka.