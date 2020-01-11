Shakespeare's First Folio to be sold at auction in New York in April
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2020 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2020 03:35 AM BdST
A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's works for the first time will go up for auction in April, Christie's auction house announced on Friday.
The book, called "Comedies, Histories and Tragedies," is expected to sell for between $4 million and $6 million, the auctioneer said. Widely known as the First Folio, it is one of only six known complete copies in private hands.
The First Folio contains Shakespeare's 36 plays, including several that had never been published before and might have been lost without it, such as "Macbeth," "The Tempest," and "As You Like It." It was compiled by friends of the writer after his death.
The copy coming up for sale will be displayed on tour, starting next week in London, before heading to New York, Hong Kong and Beijing. It will be returned to New York for auction on April 24.
The book is being sold by Mills College, a private liberal arts college in Oakland, California.
The record auction price of a First Folio is nearly $6.2 million, paid in 2001, Christie's said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- One of India’s most original and controversial novelists returns with a powerful parable
- Banana splits: Spoiled by its own success, the $120,000 fruit is gone
- A $120,000 banana is peeled from an art exhibition and eaten
- Ceilings in London theatres keep falling down
- Saxon royal jewels are stolen from a German museum
- Picassos in the garage? Artist’s handyman is convicted of hiding stolen works
- Susan Choi wins National Book Award for ‘Trust Exercise’
- Fleeing home, but not homophobia
- Fatima Bhutto on the surge of Bollywood, K-pop and Turkish TV
- Eminent Bengali novelist and poet Nabaneeta Dev Sen dies at 81 in Kolkata
Most Read
- Video shows Ukrainian plane being hit over Iran
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Iran strikes harsh tone after US backs off further conflict
- Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles: Canada's Trudeau, citing intelligence
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair
- Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day to be celebrated with birth centenary joy
- Nobel laureate Yunus faces criminal charges for ‘labour law breach’
- No one listens to us because we are not university students: physically challenged ‘rape victim’
- US House votes to rein in Trump's war powers as US-Iran tensions stay high